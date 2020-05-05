While COVID-19 seems to prey on the elderly, it certainly has affected the young.
At the end of April, the virus claimed the life of 29-year-old Samantha Wissinger. She graduated from Sandusky High School in 2008.
“She was an amazing person, she was beautiful, she cared about people so much. She dedicated her whole life to caring for people. She was a CAN and went to nursing school. She lived with me while she went to nursing school and I’m really glad that we had that experience together,” said Samantha Baughman, Wissinger’s best friend.
Wissinger earned her nursing degree at Central Michigan University, she was working at Beaumont Hospital when it’s believed she picked up the virus as a patient.
Wissinger, who’s maiden name is Collings, had been a fighter her entire life. She is a survivor of stage three and stage four breast cancer.
“She was a fighter and survived through it even though it wasn’t clear that she was going to make it. She was really scared, and we were all there for her. She was a survivor and she was determined that she was going to beat it,” Baughman said.
Wissinger’s loss has been felt throughout the Sandusky community.
“Everybody has been so warm. There’s has been an outpouring of love for her. I mean everybody she has touched or talked to just loved her. There has been just an outpour of love for her,” Baughman said.
Wissinger was a newlywed when she passed away on Friday, April 24. They were looking forward to their anniversary in June.
