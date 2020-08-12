“The post that I made was more out of frustration than anything else,” said Mark Authier, Post Commander of the Sanford American League Post.
Authier says Sanford is still going through a tough time.
Families, businesses and even community outreach organizations like the American Legion Post 443 are finding it tough to make ends meet.
Authier took to Facebook to share with his friends the tough times his organization is facing which, in turn, will affect those in the community who need their help the most.
“When we were shut down in March, that took away our ability to raise funds that we basically used to not only fund the operation of the American Legion Post in Sanford, but also it’s used for veteran’s programs and other charitable programs that we do throughout the community,” said Authier.
He says once the dams failed in mid-May, the post reopened as a donation center and did anything and everything they could to help residents.
He says he wants to make it clear that his post was not one seeking donations as he knows everyone is going through a tough time financially.
“If people would like to donate, we’ll certainly take those donations, but you know, the area’s been devastated and there are so many people, businesses and families that are in need, I’m very hesitant to ask for help,” said Authier.
He says he’s hoping the state will reach Phase 5 and the Legion will be able to start hosting vital fundraisers once again to support the community.
“If we were to family, where do folk go? Where do people go? Where do the families go?,” said Authier.
Inquiries or donations can be sent to their address:
AMERICAN LEGION POST 443
P.O. BOX 11
SANFORD, MI 48657
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.