The Sanford American Legion Post 4-43 is spreading holiday cheer to a community that needs it the most.
“We started this program eight years ago,” said Mark Authier, post commander.
Authier is talking about the post’s ToyZ for KidZ toy drive.
“It’s something that we enjoy doing and it seems to be received well in the community,” Authier said.
The toys will be distributed to students in surrounding school districts.
Authier said this year the drive has a bigger importance.
“The need is even greater this year because of the dam failures and subsequent flooding,” he said.
Because of drives like these, more than 200 families were able to have a grand Christmas last year.
“We got donated just short of 1,000 toys,” Authier said.
But it just wouldn’t be 2020 without a few challenges.
“Even though we’re currently shut down because of the pandemic, that doesn’t mean the community need isn’t there,” Authier said.
Typically, those who donate a toy would be rewarded with a big party and dinner, with American Legion footing the bill. But because of COVID restrictions, they have improvised.
“The guys came up with the idea of a drive-thru chicken dinner. As you drive through, donate your toy, you’ll get a box of chicken, and be on your way and have a hot meal and some warmth in your heart for donating to a good cause,” Authier said.
For Authier, it’s all about making holiday memories with the community.
“That’s what Christmas is all about. The American Legion services not only to veterans and their families, but also the communities they’re located in,” Authier said.
The Sanford American Legion Post 4-43 will have two more drives – one on Wednesday and the drive-thru donation drive on Friday.
