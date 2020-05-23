Typically, Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer, especially in Sanford along the lake.
This year is looking quite different than any other before.
The streets in Sanford were lined with volunteers, families, friends and the community on May 23 to help pick up the pieces following the devastating floods.
“I’ve owned the place for almost five years and I’ve worked here for 16, so it’s a hard thought to try and start over,” said Ryan Such, owner of Lanny’s Restaurant.
Such says he’s not sure what the future holds for the hometown staple, but there is one thing he’s sure of and that’s a helpful community.
“I put out on Facebook yesterday that I was going to start to clean up, and people were coming, I don’t even know these people and they’re like ‘I’ll be there to help you.’ All these people in the yellow shirts just decided to organize and come down and help today.”
They even found a tattered American flag and are draping it over the door to commemorate what is happening here this weekend and to show they’re not giving up without a fight.
