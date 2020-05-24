Sunday morning service at the Sanford Community of Christ Church looked very different than usual on May 24.
“It’s been very disturbing to see my hometown in shambles,” said Annie Wilson, a member of the church.
“This is the first time the church has been flooded and just something we’ve never had to deal with before,” said Jan Shankuns, a secretary at the church.
Wilson and Shankuns say watching the destruction of the church and their entire hometown has been difficult.
“We were able to save the big cross that one of our church members actually build and a few really nice plaques that were up high enough,” said Wilson. “The water was about five feet deep in there. Everything else is pretty much gone.”
Shankuns’ mother Ruthann Nagle is the church pastor. She said her father was a big part of Sanford.
“I’m very proud of this community and everything and the people that have stepped up to help,” said Nagle. “All though Sanford you can see all down through the town, you can see the beautiful reaction of people and it’s actually – my own dad helped build the dam.”
“It’s such a small community,” said Shankuns. “Everybody knows everybody. My cousins and nieces over there are serving food for free and everybody knows everybody in a small community so we’re just trying to help each other out.”
