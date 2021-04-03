Lisa Valentine had so many questions after she saw what the devastation of last May's flood wrecked on her church.
"What are we going to do? Where do you start? Are we going to be able to recover?" Valentine said.
In the year since water receded, the Sanford Community of Christ Church was torn down to its studs and built back better than before.
"This flood actually allowed us to do things to the church that we didn't have the ability to do prior," Valentine said.
They were able to install a commercial level kitchen, create new rooms, and lighten the atmosphere.
Even though most everything in the church had been tossed around by the flood, when they were finally able to come back, a cross and two plaques were still standing.
When Valentine was able to get in the church, it smelled like river mud and there were fish swimming in the baptismal waters.
"I was the first one here after the water receded and all I managed to do was open up the door and cry right at the door. I didn't go in for two days," Valentine said.
Once they had rebuilt enough, the church had its first public service a few weeks ago.
"This thing made our community stronger. Sanford's always been a great little community, but this flood really brought everybody together. And I think we're stronger now," Valentine said
This Easter, when they celebrate Jesus Christ's resurrection, it'll be hard not to see the parallels to their own.
