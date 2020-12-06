As Christmas approaches, Sanford residents are trying to bring some cheer back in their lives with community Christmas trees.
"It's hard to breathe. It's really hard. We lost a lot," Crystal Kerns said.
She’s standing where her living room once was, before the flood in Sanford.
It's the first time she's been back since her home was turned into a pile of rubble.
"This area down here, everybody lost everything,” she said. “We didn't just flood, our homes were taken."
An entire neighborhood wiped out.
So, this week, Dolores Porte, the Sanford Village President, is organizing efforts to bring sparkle to an area made dull by disaster.
"The goal of the project is to bring light into an area that was darkened by the flood," Porte said.
The community is setting up Christmas trees in memorium of what was once there.
"Help them see it as the vibrant area that is was before the flood and we haven't forgotten about their plight,” Porte said.
For Kerns it’s another step on her path to healing.
"Moving forward, starting your new chapter, closing the old one," Kerns said.
While looking forward to the future.
"I just can't wait to have my own home again where we can make new memories," Kerns said.
Today's memory is decorating Christmas trees with her family, where it would have stood on the same foundation her home was built on.
