As a community works to rebuild their city after May 2020’s historic flood, Sanford residents are trying to revive their downtown while raising money for the village.
"It means a lot and it means a lot to me to help my house got 10 feet of water in it," said Jeri Hodge.
Hodge is Sanford strong and she's proving the community won't stop rebuilding. On Saturday she organized this pop-up event in the village to help raise money for her town.
"The flow of traffic and the people walking around is just amazing,” Hodge said. “We were able to space the vendors apart with the vehicle in between each one. So, they’re safe, social distancing."
Music, local crafts and delicious food are flowing over on Saginaw Street.
“Turning something so awful into something so positive, it's amazing," said Taryn Wentz, co-organizer of the event.
Wentz said a percentage of the vendor profits will go to rebuild Sanford. A community that is still trying to recover from the historic floods last May. Wentz was encouraged by the turn out.
“There's so many people and it's just it's so much fun," she said.
Now Hodge is hoping to host these farmers markets at least three days a week in downtown.
Eventually Hodge wants to turn this into something even bigger and better.
"Our ultimate goal is to get a hopefully a food trailer until we get a building and we're going to have a bakery coffee shop and hopefully a restaurant,” Hodge said.
