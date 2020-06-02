A clean up is in progress across Midland and Gladwin counties after the devastating floods last month.
Donation centers are popping up throughout the community.
In Sanford, a donation center has been set up a Northern Lanes with lots of free stuff for flood victims to take home.
Although they have a lot of stuff to donate, they need more volunteers.
“We’ve been taking donations for all types of clothes, kids clothes, toys, cleaning supplies, bedding, kitchen materials, household goods, and so far we are loaded with clothes. We can’t take any more clothes right now but we can take household goods, cleaning supplies. The other thing that we need is volunteers, we need some help,” said Barney Linton. “Right now, a lot of the flood victims have not come down, they’re still cleaning up. So I would say within the next week, a lot of them will be down looking for materials, clothes but we can use volunteers. Any youth groups that want to help load things in the trailer.”
Linton said they need more volunteers than items right now.
The Northern Lanes donation center is open every day from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.
There is also a donation center at the American Legion in Sanford. It is located off of M-30 and they are open daily as well.
