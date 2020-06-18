A Mid-Michigan family is mourning the loss of a loved one and the devastation of their hometown.
“I still feel like she’s still here,” said Jonathan Eagan, who lost his mom to COVID-19.
It’s been two weeks since Eagan’s mom passed.
“The last time I got to see mom was very very brief and fast,” said Eagan.”
Eagan is one of Carrie Hennig’s four children. Hennig was a respiratory therapist at Covenant Hospital in Saginaw.
Eagan says that’s where she caught COVID-19 while tending to sick patients who, at the time, didn’t have symptoms.
Eagan and his dad say Carrie had asthma and knew she was at a high risk to catch the coronavirus, but no one could stop her from going to work.
“Carrie and I both dedicated our adult careers to the medical profession,” said Kevin Hennig, her husband. “She, as a respiratory therapist and me as an RN. I would’ve done the same thing.”
“She never ever wanted to take time off to give her love and care for somebody else, a completely stranger, her children or anything,” said Eagan. “So, I’m kind of torn because your mom’s a hero in a sense but on the other hand, my mom’s gone.”
While the family deals with the loss of their matriarch, they do so with extra heavy hearts.
While Carrie was in the hospital for weeks battling COVID-19, Sanford, the town they all grew up in, was destroyed by the Edenville Dam Flood.
“She grew up here with her five sisters,” said Eagan. “Her grandkids, her children, her generation of her legacy is growing up on these waters and it’s just devastated.”
Eagan says because of the flood and the coronavirus shutdown, the family has to wait until July 18 to memorialize Carrie.
