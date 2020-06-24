It’s a landmark in Sanford and it’s Penny Tyler’s childhood home.
"Everybody knows that little red cabin right by the marathon,” Tyler said. “It was in our family since I was three. So that’d be 55 years.”
But Tyler had to leave the little red cabin behind when the Edenville Dam failed May 19. She and her little dog Bugsy evacuated as floodwater washed away her town, her home, her hope.
“Came back the next day and whew, it was bad,” she said. “I knew that house was gone. It looked like three lakes might’ve went right through my house. I believe that’s what happened.”
It’s gutted. The water nearly reached the ceiling. She’s living in a camper on the property. All that’s left are memories
“This was mom and dad’s bedroom and us four kids were in that bedroom as we grew up,” Tyler said. “I just hope I can rebuild. If I do, I’d like it to be red and white. Just like mom wanted it.”
But without a source of income, for Tyler, that was just a dream. A wish. A hope.
Shortly after our interview Tyler met Dave Dennis with Great Lakes Homes. She learned there is hope in Sanford.
“We’re going to build you a brand-new house from the ground up at no charge at all,” Dennis said. “You’ll be in before it gets too cold out. Can’t have you in a camper with your little dog.”
Tears of joy from Tyler as she learns about her new home. And community members are providing furnishings as well.
“I’m just excited,” she said. “So excited. Happy.”
Construction on the new home will start as soon as possible. Everything’s set up. All that’s left for Tyler to do is pick the colors.
“Well you better get ready to pick some colors,” Dennis said. “I think you already know right? Red and white.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.