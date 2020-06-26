It's been over a month since the Edenville and Sanford dams’ failure, but the destruction left in its wake is still being felt by homeowners and businesses alike.
However, Sanford officials say efforts to rebuild their community, are progressing steadily.
"Cleanup I would say we're maybe 60 percent complete, and that's because we've done a lot of the downtown streets and the side streets,” said Village President Dolores Porte. “But we still have the rail trail, the baseball fields, and then a whole neighborhood south of the rail trail where all of the houses were essentially swept away."
Porte says up to this point, the Sanford Community has been doing an incredible job removing debris and cleaning up the area.
But she says they're still in need of help, especially when it comes to repairing the village's infrastructure.
"So, along with the residences needing to get rebuilt, the businesses need to be rebuilt, and all of those infrastructure questions play into their decisions," Porte said.
It's why Porte says one of her biggest goals is to repair the Saginaw Road bridge, along with assistance from MDOT.
And hopefully get people flowing in and out of the village easier.
However, she says this community, is still doing all it can to support one another.
"I would say, nobody has lost their momentum,” she said. “Sanford strong is going just as strong as they were on day one. They're very supportive of the community, and the commitment to cleanup and rebuild among the community is very high."
