In what would be a normal holiday weekend filled with family, fun, and honoring our veterans who have passed away, remains chaotic in the Village of Sanford.
TV5 spoke with Delores Porte, the Village of Sanford president, who said she’s never seen anything like this.
“We’ve had an incredible outpouring from all over this state and all over the country. We just had a semi that came from Louisiana with jambalaya that wants to feed everybody working here tonight, and on the other side of the lake. Tomorrow I believe there going to have gumbo. It’s just an amazing outpouring of all the communities around us coming here helping residents retrieve their personal belongings, to talk with residents about their lives, and just coming together to clean this up,” Porte said.
Porte said she’s never witnessed a greater community gathering of what’s taking place in Sanford.
“No, this has been amazing, the number of people down here helping business owners pull their property together. Everyone is doing an awesome job and we’re just so amazed. We never had any idea that we would get this kind of support,” Porte said.
Porte said this is something the Sanford community has never seen before. She said residents are not stopping or giving up.
