A Sanford man has died after his apartment caught fire.
Firefighters were called to 2022 North Crescent Street in Sanford at 8:05 p.m. on Dec. 4. They later found Steven Tripp, 58, dead in his bedroom.
Investigators said 2022 Crescent is a small, single story apartment complex that consists of two buildings.
The building that was damaged contained apartments 5-8. Apartment 6 had fire and smoke damage from a fire that appears to have started in the living room area. Apartments 7 and 8 had smoke damage.
Financial loses are unknown at this time.
The State Fire Marshal has been called in to help determine the cause of the fire, which remains under investigation.
