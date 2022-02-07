The Federal Emergency Management Agency awarded more than $900,000 to the village of Sanford still impacted by the catastrophic flooding of the Tittabawassee River following the Midland Dam break in May of 2020.
"This is the final push to get the village back in its original or better shape," said Dolores Porte, Village of Sanford president.
Porte said the final step to rebuilding Sanford is getting fulfilled thanks to a nearly $1 million grant from FEMA.
"It's going to be really exciting to have that done and not have that brown dirt sitting there in the middle of town that should be green grass full of people," Porte said.
The money will go toward the purchase 14 properties damaged by the May 2020 catastrophe. FEMA is promising to cover 75 percent of the bill.
"We make an offer to the homeowner or the business owner. If they accept it, the village ends up buying the property and then we turn it into green space," Porte said.
Green space to ensure that a future flood wouldn't do substantial damage to another home or business in that same location.
"We're looking at possibilities of community garden, parking lot, still doing some things that will be adventitious to the public and to our future," Porte said.
She emphasizes it is not an eminent domain situation. No one will be forced to accept an offer.
“They'll be able to decide whether to sell the property to the village through the grant or do something else with it," Porte said.
Porte said the work can begin immediately. The first step is finding an appraisal company to determine the pre-flood value of each of those 14 properties.
