Sanford strong. It’s a phrase this small town in Midland County is taking seriously.
They’re helping each other in tough times.
“So, we’re out here we got volunteers distributing water snacks and other things,” said Mark Authier, Post Commander at the Sanford American Legion.
The giveaway is a partnership with Sanford American Legion and Midland Community Action Agency.
“These folks from the Mid-Michigan Action Agency spring into action every time we need them and help us with our food pantry,” Authier said.
They know there’s much needed relief in the area, so they’re ready to help.
“We’ll be ready for whatever happens,” he said.
They’re giving out food, water, clothes and are looking for donations as well.
“Cleaning supplies, toilet paper, toiletries commercial grade garbage bags,” Authier said.
Organizers say an effort like this really helps a small town like Sanford.
“We have a great pride,” he said. “We have some very, very hardworking and deserving folks that just we’re put in a position that nobody could ever expect to happen.”
