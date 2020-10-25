Fresh dough, tomato sauce and laughter can only mean one thing. Jack's Hometown Pizza is back in business.
And boy, are they glad.
"I slept better last night than I slept in six months,” said owner Jack Brady. “Just because I knew today, I was going to wake up and just make pizzas. I didn't have to hang drywall and paint and put floor sealant on."
It's been a rough year for Brady.
Not only did his Sanford pizza place flood up to the roof, his second business Poppy's Place, opened the day Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued stay at home orders.
He named that restaurant after his grandpa, who he called Poppy.
But shortly after, Poppy died from a lung disease.
Somehow, Brady kept going.
"You can either sit here and be mad at the world and hate your life, and there are days this summer I've been there,” Brady said. “But at the end of the day it doesn't do you any good it doesn't do anybody else any good."
His regulars are happy to see the ovens baking pies again.
"I didn't think I was going to see this place for another year or so honestly, because it was so bad,” said customer Sawyer Scott. “Not many places, if you look around, businesses affected are still kind of building up so."
After Brady and his family realized they had to evacuate, they got together and watched helicopter footage, knowing Hometown was gone.
The only thing left over after the floodwaters receded? This decades-old Hobart mixer.
It's been 158 days since hometown pizza closed and Brady's dad Mike has been there nearly every single one.
"Incredibly proud, and to see the smile on his face as he's back there making food and interacting with the customers, just warms my heart," Mike said.
Though Brady debated moving locations to open sooner, with a name like Hometown, there's only one place he could go.
