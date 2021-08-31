Central Tennessee is still recovering after devastating floods swept through the state. Raging floodwaters swept through Waverly, Tennessee, ripping homes off their foundations and submerged cars and left behind miles of destruction.
It's a sight all-too-familiar for victims of 2020’s historic flooding.
One Sanford resident is doing her part to help folks down south.
“We really would like personal hygiene products, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo conditioner, body wash, baby things, baby food, baby formula,” Anna Merillat said.
Seeing the devastation of major flooding hits Merillat right where she lives. Literally.
The Sanford resident and business owner is living through and still recovering from the 2020 flood. Now, she's pulling together materials and supplies to take to Tennessee.
“And they've actually asked for adult diapers and baby diapers. Manual can openers and non-perishable non expired food. And then, clean up supplies,” Merillat said.
Merillat is on a mission to deliver these things plus all types of supplies for drying, cleaning, and disinfecting. The major flooding in Tennessee is bringing back bad memories of Merillat's experience, especially as the holiday weekend approaches.
“That we had our disaster and then we had a holiday weekend, Memorial Day, kind of right up on us, and then that was when all the help came. They’re having a holiday right after their flood. I couldn't ignore the parallel. Because I knew how important Memorial Day was to us and all that help,” Merillat said.
She's publicizing her plans to get your help, increasing chances of success helping Waverly residents recover from their recent flood. They also need water, but it’s too heavy to take. Instead, they'll use your cash donations to purchase water in Tennessee.
