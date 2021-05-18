Nearly a year ago, thousands of lives were changed when a day of heavy rain caused the Sanford and Edenville Dams to fail, causing millions of gallons of water to wash away everything in its path.
The flood destroyed homes and washed away entire neighborhoods, many of which are still rebuilding.
"It's just heartbreaking," Cammie Owen said. "It's something that never goes away; in the past year, I've probably been back about twice. It's just too hard to come down this way."
Her home survived the flood of 2017, only to be destroyed, along with her entire Sanford neighborhood, in last year's flood.
"Knowing what happened that night. And what was to happen. It's scary," Owen said.
The top half of Owen's home was carried away by the current.
"It floated up over trees and landed in the pond," Owen said.
Literally hundreds of feet away.
Owen said even though they have gone through the wreckage, her family still haven't been able to recover most of its belongings.
"Everything was ruined," Owen said.
And Owen never found the bottom half of her home. Despite the hardship, Owen is staying Sanford strong.
"We're doing much better. It gets easier each day. It's just things like this that trigger it. It brings back memories," Owen said.
She now lives with her boyfriend, who has a home, overlooking what used to be Sanford Lake.
"It's even harder every morning to look out there and that's all you see is greenery like nothing's ever been there. I hope it comes back. I hear it's going to be a lot of years," Owen said.
The Sanford community has risen to the challenge, helping rebuild homes and businesses.
The flood may have destroyed a lot, but it cannot destroy this community.
"It's unbreakable. There's nothing that can keep any of us down. Everybody joined hands and worked together which was the most amazing part," Owen said.
Owen said FEMA did pay off what she still owed on her destroyed home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.