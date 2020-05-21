After a few days of intense flooding, Sanford residents are heading back to their homes to assess any damages.
For one family who lives lakeside, the damage is incomprehensible. But they are doing their best to stay Sanford strong.
“We left the second night because we were told to leave,” said Marlene Glinski, homeowner.
It has been a rough week for Glinski and her family with sudden evacuations, major flooding, and power outages.
Just days ago, their basement – which acts as a workspace – flooded up to eight feet. They spent the day on Thursday sorting through everything.
“We’re trying to bring out his tools and salvage what we can,” Glinski said.
The Glinski family has lived in their lakeside home since the mid-90s. They poured their time and money into renovating it. It was tough for them to see their house in the shape it was in.
“Fortunately, we didn’t lose our house, but we did lose the boat house. And the docks and the sprinkler system. All is gone,” Glinski said.
They are worried how all of the damage will be paid for.
“It’s very, very expensive and we’re probably not gonna see that money from homeowners because they’re saying it’s flood damage,” Glinski said.
But Sanford residents are strong and won’t give up.
“We’re good people. We’ll rebuild,” Glinski said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.