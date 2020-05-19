Several days of rain soaked Mid-Michigan, prompting flood warnings along rivers.
It even forced some residents to evacuate their homes and navigate water-logged roads in the middle of the night.
At least two rivers in Mid-Michigan, the Tittabawassee River in Midland and the Rifle River near Sterling, reached its major flood stage Tuesday afternoon.
Residents in Sanford were hit hard by the flooding.
“It’s not fun. It’s scary you know, not knowing what’s going to happen,” said Courtney Golden, Sanford resident.
Golden had a lot of water outside her front door on Tuesday. She spent the day trying to pump water away.
Heavy rains drenched Sanford, leaving behind a soggy mess.
“We have a brand-new furnace in our basement that is totally under water,” Golden said.
Jerome Township Fire Chief Jerry Cole said Golden is not alone.
“Once you go south of the rail trail, the houses in that area, Railway and Main Street, have water inside,” Cole said.
Cole said he is asking those that had to evacuate their homes Monday night to stay away until the water recedes.
It’s a notion echoed by Village President Dolores Porte. She doesn’t want to see people driving in just to see the flooding.
“We need out-of-towners to keep their distance because we’re trying to make it safe here and we’re having to deal with people walking through our barricades, driving through our barricades. And it’s not safe and other people follow them,” Porte said.
Even though Golden’s home was hit hard by flooding a second time, she said she is not going anywhere.
“It isn’t fun what’s happening, but I love my home and since I’ve lived here in Sanford, I love the community,” Golden said.
Consumers Energy said an unplanned power outage will occur in Sanford Tuesday night.
