A line to vote snaked out the door, around the parking lot, and out to the road last night at the Jerome Township Hall in Sanford.
“Two thousand sixteen was not even close to this. They were backed up to about the garbage cans. This time they were around the parking lot and down the road. Unbelievable, all day long. It was wonderful to see that kind of turnout,” said Jerome Township Clerk Angela Martin.
There are four precincts in this one building, and only four vote tabulators.
Meaning, with social distancing, ballot jams, and new poll workers, every voter had to wait. Whether they were there at seven in the morning, or seven at night.
The township clerk hadn’t seen anything like it.
“Usually is first thing in the morning, around lunchtime, after work into the evening. It was non-stop all day long. It was an amazing turnout. Some people are saying I didn’t even realize we had this many community members, it was so great,” said Martin.
Everyone knew how historic the election would be.
“Not necessarily life or death, but the turn-of-the country I suppose. I mean, it’s a big deal this year and there’s a ton of people here. So, this year matters more than four years ago I guess,” said Cody Arney.
While TV5’s cameras were there, no one left the line.
