Residents in Sanford question whether they will be able to come back from the devastation caused by the recent flooding.
“It was unbelievable. It was just absolutely the most horrible thing I’ve ever seen in my life. It was so devastating,” said Renee Boseman, building owner in Sanford.
Boseman’s building sustained significant damage during last week’s historic flood event. What was once home to a pizza place, eBay shop, and two upstairs apartments is now just a shell of its former self.
“We’re not sure if the building is savable but we’re trying to get everything cleaned up so we can figure out if it’s salvageable,” Boseman said.
One of Boseman’s tenants, Abby Barnhart, was on hand to help out on Wednesday. Even though her apartment wasn’t damaged, she is pretty sure she will have to find a new place to call home.
“I didn’t realize it was going to be this bad,” Barnhart said.
Barnhart said she has lived in Sanford all her life and the prospect of moving away is not something she wants to think about.
“It’s really sad to see the whole downtown like this. That’s the hard part. I don’t like seeing any of this, I mean nobody does,” Barnhart said.
As for Boseman, she said this community may have been knocked down, but it will find its way forward.
“I hope and pray that we can rebuild Sanford. That’s my goal here for all of us. We’re all in this together,” Boseman said.
