A beloved Sanford restaurant is back up and running in a new home.
Employees at Alex’s Railside Restaurant were eager to welcome their customers into their new location.
“It was four months of not knowing what was going on and just kind of trying to figure out how I was going to carry on,” said Owner Wilson Gum.
Gum’s restaurant called Sanford home until floodwaters destroyed its building in May.
On Wednesday, Sept. 9, Gum opened the restaurant in its new location in the Midland Mall.
“I appreciate everybody coming out and giving us another chance to make a go of it,” Gum said.
Customers said they are glad to be back at the restaurant.
“It’s good food normally, and so just the atmosphere and everything of them. I don’t know if we’re going to have the same atmosphere around here as we did in the little hometown restaurant,” a customer said.
“Feels good. We just tried it today for our first time and it looks really nice, can’t wait,” a customer said.
“Glad that the Sanford community is finding other ways to be able to survive. So, it’s really nice to see,” a customer said.
Gum is hoping his regulars will make the short drive down US-10 and stop by. He’s excited about the chance to gain new customers from the Midland area.
Gum told TV5 that he’s not sure if he’ll return to Sanford. He said he needs to see what happens with Sanford Lake before he can make that decision.
“It’s kind of a resort community and if you don’t have the resort it’s really tough to make things work as far as businesses goes,” Gum said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.