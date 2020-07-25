The devastating floods in May wiped out several homes and businesses, including a well-known restaurant in Sanford.
“Lost everything in the flood. So just to have the opportunity to get back to what we’re doing and what we love to do is a blessing,” said Ryan Such, owner of Lanny’s Restaurant.
Such owned the restaurant for five years and worked at the family business for 15 years. He remembers the last night his restaurant was open back in mid-May.
“We were working that night doing takeout when the village president came in and said we had to evacuate because the dam broke. We got out of there as fast as possible. It was two days later before we could come down. It looked like something you’d see in a movie. The destruction, houses gone, buildings ripped apart. It literally brought tears to my eyes,” Such said.
Fast forward three months and Such has a new location for his restaurant. It is located in Midland, in what used to be Stackers Grill.
“You could either wait a long time and try and rebuild in Sanford or look for the next best opportunity. And I felt like this was a good opportunity. It’s not far from Sanford. From the old building to this building is six miles,” Such said.
Such said there are a few minor projects left to do in his new building and he hopes to get them done soon so he can open the new restaurant in mid-August. He said it’ll be a while before it feels like home, but he and his staff were able to salvage a few plants and decorations from the old location. They hope looking at those brings back great memories.
