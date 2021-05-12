Nearly one year after a flood ripped through the village of Sanford, crews are still rebuilding.
"I'm really excited to get this back and working," said Dolores Porte, Sanford Village President.
Wednesday night, the Sanford Sign will light up the town for the first time since last year's devastating flood. Porte was on hand to watch crews putting the final touches on the sign.
"It's going to be great to have this lit back up and the clock and the temperature working. It's a milestone event for me," Porte said.
Porte said the clock and temperature beneath the sign will be operational on Monday. That means the Sanford Strong signs are coming down.
"We put Sanford Strong signs that were up there that were donated by Michart and some local residents to put up there temporarily until the clock was back," Porte said.
Work on the sign is being done by Allstate Sign Company. Micki Denoyer is the co-owner.
"Very exciting. I think it just brings the community back together and makes them feel whole again. One small piece of it," Denoyer said.
Denoyer said she went to school with Porte. She is honored to help an old friend and the people she serves.
"We're just thankful to be able to do this for the community and hopefully it will bring some joy to them like it is to us," Denoyer said.
Next Wednesday will mark the one-year anniversary of the failure of the Edenville Dam. Porte said Sanford has come a long way this past year and the re-birth of this sign is another reminder of what's next.
"We're coming back. We're on our way back. We're going forward. The hardware is getting ready to open up. It just means that things are getting done and we're going to back into some better times going forward," Porte said.
