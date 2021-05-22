Sanford continues to celebrate a year's worth of rebuilding with the Sanford Street Fest.
The Village of Sanford is coming together again. Dolores Porte, village president, said after a year of tears, today is full of smiles.
"It's fantastic to hear music and hear laughter down here after all of the tears, all of the heartache we've experienced. My heart is on fire, even more for the community. I love seeing everyone smiling," Porte said.
This is the fourth and final day of celebrations and it's bringing some unexpected emotions. For Teresa Quintana, it is closure.
"Ending it with at least celebrating together how far we've come has brought closure to me and I know a lot of other people too," Quintana said.
Anna Merillat planned the Sanford Rising events that started on Wednesday.
"It's just a blessing to see everybody happy and recovering. We've got a ways to go, but we'll do it together," Merillat said.
Together is how the Sanford community has been since the flood a little over a year ago.
"It's a lot. I had a moment yesterday, looking at town, and thinking how it looked a year ago, and how it looks now, I like to focus on how it looks now," Merillat said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.