In Texas, it is day four of cold and misery for hundreds of thousands of people.
There is no power, heat or water for many and historic low temperatures for the Lonestar state.
After the flood in May devastated the town of Sanford, a Facebook group known as "Sanford Strong" was formed to help the community rebuild.
Members of that group want to give back by sending help to Texas.
Teresa Quintana, co-founder of the Facebook group Sanford Strong, and former resident of Houston, Texas, is glad to see the community wanting to help those in the state.
"Doesn't surprise me one bit. We've had a lot of help from other state when we were going through our disaster and I think that's just who we are as a community," Quintana said. "They do get snow and stuff sometimes, but as the situation has progressed it's just an absolute disaster."
Winter storms have brought unprecedented snow and cold all the way to the Mexico border. Now members of Sanford Strong are brainstorming, trying to figure out what they can do.
"I would think that probably food and water supply is going to be first and foremost, but then it sounds like with some of the pipes bursting in people's homes and stuff it's sounds like they're going to have to have another reconstruction effort too," Quintana said.
Quintana said she is sure Facebook groups designed to garner help in Texas will or already have popped up. Quintana thinks those wanting to help should seek out these groups.
"They have Facebook groups in those communities too and really that's one of the best ways that you can reach out and see what's going on somewhere and figure out what's really needed and how we can help," Quintana said.
