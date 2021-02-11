Sanford residents are reaching out to the state for financial assistance following the devastating May floods.
"I just wanted to bring to their attention that we have several property owners that have sizable mortgage balances on properties where their homes have been completely washed away," said Teresa Quintana, realtor and co-founder of Sanford Strong.
Quintana drafted a letter sent to state and federal officials seeking help for homeowners impacted my last May's floods.
"These people are having to pay rental payments and living expenses at another dwelling. And it's not unusual that somebody would struggle to pay a mortgage and pay living expenses at a separate dwelling."
Sanford Village President Dolores Porte said she has delivered Quintana's letter to a local contact for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office.
"I think it's just another good example of Sanford Strong trying to advocate for the area and looking at all different kinds of avenues," Porte said.
Porte wants to see what Whitmer’s office has to say about how insurance companies are covering or not covering policy holders affected by last May's floods.
"Some residents are being told they're not covered because it was dam failure and some are being told they're not covered because it's a flood. And I don't think that should be an option for an insurance company to choose which of the two they call it in order to cover or not cover people," Porte said.
Quintana wants federal and state officials to do everything they can to help property owners. She the banks will be OK if they must eat these mortgages.
"They get to seize the property. They get to sell it in a foreclosure, and I'm sure that there's other accounting practices that help them mitigate their losses, but there's really no protection for the homeowner," Quintana said.
