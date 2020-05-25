The clean-up in Mid-Michigan continues after historic flooding submerged multiple communities.
Cammie Owen, of Sanford, lost nearly everything when rushing water swept her house away. She said she’s hoping for federal assistance.
“So many different emotions, I can’t even explain it. I’m sad. I’m mad. I’m lost. I feel lost,” Owen said.
Everything in Owen’s life floated away with the flood when the Edenville Dam failed.
“Nothing’s left. I see pieces of it everywhere,” Owen said.
The top half of Owen’s house is located about a quarter-mile from where she used to live. She is still looking for the bottom half.
“Horrible. I’ve spent the last three days, they built a bridge at the top half of my house to see if anything was salvageable in there, and there’s not much. This was supposed to be eventually the flood zone, so they don’t want anybody building out here. But this isn’t the way I wanted my house to be knocked down,” Owen said.
Owen said her home barely survived the flood of 2017. She said four feet of water breached its way inside. She said she was rebuilding and remodeling until earlier this year because her home was to be sold to FEMA.
“My appraisal was done about a month and a half ago, two months ago, but COVID happened and they couldn’t do the paperwork. Now I don’t know what’s gonna happen,” Owen said.
As she waits for relief, Owen and her son are staying with her boyfriend. They come out each day to search for deeply personal items like her son’s baby book. She said she’s looking for anything that may have survived the flood.
A GofundMe has been created to help Owen recover after losing her home. If you would like to donate, click here.
