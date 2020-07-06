A Sanford woman has decided to rebuild her home after the historic flooding in May.
TV5 first introduced you to Rebecca Johnson in June when she was working on restoring the power to her home.
Now Johnson is planning to rebuild even though she was denied help from her insurance company.
“They didn’t even come look, they denied me over the phone,” Johnson said. “I didn’t have flood insurance, and this was a flood. But it wasn’t, it was a dam failure.”
Johnson said that she has had to rely on donations since she can’t get help from the insurance company.
“That’s the only way that I have been able to get as far as I am. I do have a GoFundMe set up. My co-workers set it up. That helped a lot. I don’t know where I would be without that,” Johnson said.
On Monday, July 6, Johnson started replacing the floors. She said it was heartbreaking since she planned to redo all the original hardwood flooring.
Johnson said the hardest part of the job has been replacing the old wiring.
“We had to replace everything that was wet. So everything on the first floor and everything in the basement. New fuse box, new sockets, but we got it done,” Johnson said.
Johnson said the house isn’t ready yet. She said she spent weeks in a hotel but is not living in her uncle’s RV.
“We got our dog; we got our cats to hang out with. Cooking is a little bit of a problem, but we are figuring it out,” Johnson said.
