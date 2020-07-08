Penny Tyler’s landmark red log cabin home which was deemed unlivable after flooding damaged her home was demolished head to toe in Sanford.
“Well it’s been in my family for 55 years,” said Tyler.
“We’re done one of the Penny Tyler project right now, you know, it’s going great,” said David Dennis, owner of Great Lakes Homes. “We’re going to have the foundation done today.”
The house Tyler has lived in for most of her life is now a pile of wood and rubble fully solidifying plans to build her a brand new home.
“The first time we came out here, I was a little apprehensive, a little afraid Penny wouldn’t want me to tear her house down,” said Dennis.
But there was no opposition on Tyler’s end, so in just three minutes and thirty seconds, her house tumbled down under the weight of the excavator. Tyler watched in awe.
“I’m okay with it, I am,” said Tyler. “It’s been there for years and it is a landmark but I’m okay with it.”
Shortly after, David Dennis, revealed his vision.
“I just gave Penny a plan, so finally she knows what her house is going to look like,” said Dennis.
It’s been a fast-moving process to get Tyler out of the camper she’s been living in and into her brand new home.
“I’m ready to see the old go and I can’t wait to see the new one,” said Tyler.
She hopes it will also have the prominent red and white colors to continue her family’s legacy of living in Sanford.
“This house has always been red and white, that was my mother’s choice, and I want to stay with her choice,” said Tyler.
