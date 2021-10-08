Deputies are searching for a driver after witnesses say he fled the scene of a crash in Sanilac County.
Sanilac County 911 received a call at 1:04 a.m. on Oct. 8 about the two-vehicle crash in Austin Township.
A 2006 GMC Envoy heading east on Cumber Road failed to stop at the stop sign and struck a 2014 Chevrolet utility van traveling north on Ubly Road, according to the preliminary investigation.
Both vehicles came to rest in the northeast ditch after the collision. The driver of the GMC Envoy was able to free himself from the vehicle before fleeing the scene on foot, according to witnesses.
Authorities searched the area but couldn’t find the driver of the GMC Envoy. The driver of the van, a 58-year-old man from Saginaw, was freed from the vehicle and taken to Deckerville Hospital for treatment for his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.
Deputies with the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office were assisted by Michigan State Police, Argyle Township Fire Rescue, and Sanilac EMS.
