The cleanup is underway after multiple tornadoes tore through several midwestern and southern states over the weekend.

At least 74 people were killed in Kentucky because of the Tornadoes. Support for the victims have come from all corners of the country, even from right here in Michigan.

“All anybody can say is wow. What else can you say,” said Brad Harris, Sanilac County Red Cross volunteer. “I flew out this morning and then we was on our way there.”

Harris is one of many people helping the families who lost everything.

“I’m going down to help feed people,” Harris said. “Whether that’s the people that just lost homes or the workers.”

Even if that means making a couple of sacrifices, Harris called into work to volunteer.

“I had to call them people up and tell them sorry I won’t be able to work for you for the next couple of weeks because I’m going to go down there and help them people,” Harris said.

He will also be missing Christmas Day with his family. A sacrifice he said doesn't compare to what many families in Kentucky are dealing with.

Harris said the opportunity to lend a helping hand is overwhelming.

“Being volunteer firefighter for 29 years we’ve seen destruction we’ve seen fires and stuff. Nothing to this magnitude,” Harris said.

There is no place he'd rather be than there for those who need it most.

“There’s always going to be a disaster. It's not a matter of if it's when. If people want to get involved and they want to be able to help people join your local fire department and join American Red Cross,” Harris said.