Monday morning the family of a 10-year-old girl reported their daughter was the victim of an attempted abduction.
Based on a call to Central Dispatch just before 7:30 a.m. sheriff deputies and Sandusky Police investigated and found it was a false alarm.
The officers found the girl at school and questioned her after searching for an alleged suspect vehicle.
The girl admitted that she had become frightened after talking with her family about abduction and reportedly told her family she had been a victim.
“Fortunately, this incident turned out the way it did,” said Sanilac County Sheriff Garry Biniecki. “Parents and children are reminded to be aware of their surroundings and to call 9-11 if they witness suspicious activity.”
The girl’s family apologized to police after the incident but thanked them for their response.
