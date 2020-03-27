The Sanilac County Health Department has two confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The first confirmed patient is a middle-aged man who is currently recovering in a metro Detroit hospital.
The second is a woman in her mid-30’s who is quarantined at home.
Health officials are urging people to follow Gov. Whitmer's Stay Safe, Stay Home order.
