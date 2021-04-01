Sanilac County Sheriff Paul Rich awarded Deputy Chad Schmidt of the Uniform Services Division a Commendation for Life Saving.
On March 30, Deputy Schmidt overheard EMS being dispatched for a report of a 29-year-old who was not breathing and in cardiac arrest. Schmidt went to the scene at the 300 block of Elmer Road in Elmer Township.
He assessed the patient and determined the person had a faint pulse and inadequate breathing. Schmidt decided to administer Narcan to the patient.
After giving the patient Narcan, the patients breathing returned to normal and they regained consciousness.
"I am extremely thankful for the job our first responders do day in and day out. I am very proud of the quick response and actions of Deputy Schmidt. His assessment and quick treatment of the patient certainly aided in saving the individual's life," Sheriff Rich said.
