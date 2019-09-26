The Sanilac County Drug Task Force has made several arrests for possession of meth, as well as crack cocaine and heroin, during traffic stops throughout the county.
The drug task force also located a meth lab in the Croswell area.
In the Sandusky area, police made a traffic stop that stemmed from an ongoing investigation.
From the traffic stop, officers arrested a 32-year-old Sandusky woman for possession of meth.
In a separate traffic stop, a 29-year-old and 53-year-old woman were arrested for possession of meth and crack cocaine.
Police made another traffic stop of a 35-year-old man from Croswell. He was arrested for possession of meth.
A 34-year-old man from Burtchville Township was arrested for possession of meth and heroin during a traffic stop.
Charges in these arrests have been submitted to the prosecutor’s office.
The drug task force was assisted by the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, St. Clair County K9 unit, and Croswell Police Department.
Investigators were also sent to the Croswell area for a possible meth lab.
On Friday, Sept. 13, the drug task force was led to a home in the 5000 block of Wildcat Road.
During the investigation, officers found enough evidence to show that meth was being made at the residence.
This investigation is ongoing, and the case will be sent to the prosecutor’s office when completed.
Residents who see drug-related activity is asked to contact the Sanilac County Drug Task Force at (810) 648-4580, dtf@sanilaccounty.net, or by Facebook messenger.
