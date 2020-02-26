IMAGE: Frank Cox
Source: Sanilac County Sheriff

The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office said the missing Marlette man has been found

James Francis Cox, an 80-year-old man who goes by the man Frank had been missing since Tuesday.

Frank was found in the Sterling Heights area.

Deputies said he is being taken to a hospital to be checked out.

