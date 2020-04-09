The Sanilac County Health Department is reporting a second death attributed to COVID-19.
According to the health department, the woman was between the age of 65 and 85-years-old and lived in the Applegate area.
She was hospitalized in Port Huron McLaren since her onset of symptoms.
Sanilac County has had a total of 22 confirmed positive cases.
"Our condolences go out to the family who have lost their loved one," said Bryant Wilke, health officer for the Sanilac County Health Department. "Our community feels your loss. There are no words that can ease the pain or lessen this family's grief. Her death is an urgent reminder to all of us to practice social distancing, close non-essential business and limit access to essential business. We all must come together as a community to act now in protecting everyone's health."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.