The Sanilac County Health Department is reporting its second death attributed to COVID-19.
A woman between 65 and 85-years-old who was a resident of the Applegate area died after being hospitalized for her symptoms, the health department said in a press release on Wednesday, April 8.
The county has had 22 confirmed cases of the virus.
“Our condolences go out to the family who have lost their loved one,” said Bryant Wilke, health officer for Sanilac County Health Department. “Our Community feels your loss. There are no words that can ease the pain or lessen this family’s grief. Her death is an urgent reminder to all of us to practice social distancing, close nonessential businesses and limit access to essential businesses. We all must come together as a community to act now in protecting everyone’s health."
