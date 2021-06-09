The Sanilac County Sheriff announced the passing of a retired K-9 officer.
K-9 Deputy Kaye, a German Shephard, died Tuesday. Kaye was born on July 1, 2006 and became a member of the sheriff’s office in 2008. Kaye was assigned to Deputy Bryan Heilig and was trained as a dual-purpose patrol dog for narcotics, tracking, and protection.
Kaye was medically retired in 2012 and spent her golden years with her family, the Heiligs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.