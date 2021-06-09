Kaye, late Sanilac County K-9 deputy
(Source: Sanilac County Sheriff's Office)

The Sanilac County Sheriff announced the passing of a retired K-9 officer.

K-9 Deputy Kaye, a German Shephard, died Tuesday. Kaye was born on July 1, 2006 and became a member of the sheriff’s office in 2008. Kaye was assigned to Deputy Bryan Heilig and was trained as a dual-purpose patrol dog for narcotics, tracking, and protection.

Kaye was medically retired in 2012 and spent her golden years with her family, the Heiligs.

