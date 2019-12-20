Sanilac County Sheriff Garry Biniecki announced on Friday that he will not seek re-election after his current term ends.
“We have accomplished much of what we set out to do and it has been a pleasure to see it come to fruition,” Biniecki said.
Biniecki has served three terms as sheriff and has served Sanilac County for more than 44 years. Biniecki said he is ready to take on new challenges and focus on personal goals.
“Spending time with my family will also be a priority along with exploring," said Biniecki. "My wife and I have always wanted to go to Patagonia, not to mention that Lake Huron still has hundreds of undiscovered shipwrecks to locate and explore.”
During his time as sheriff, the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office has reported lower crime rates. Biniecki also launched the Jail Addition and Renovation Project where health and safety issues for staff and the inmates were addressed and remedied.
Biniecki expressed how grateful he is for Sanilac County and his time as sheriff.
“I never thought I would live this dream so thank you Sanilac County for all the memories. They make us who we are and I, for one, won’t forget any of you,” Biniecki said.
