The Sanilac County Sheriff's Department is reporting two vehicle crashes that took place on April 30.
According to police, the first crash took place at approximately 2:10 p.m. They say a single vehicle rolled over on M-53 near Clifford Road in Marlette Township.
The investigation determined that a 26-year-old female from Ray was northbound on M-53 and lost control of her 2007 Dodge passenger car. Police say the vehicle left the roadway on the east side of the road and overturned before landing on its roof.
According to police the woman was transported to the Marlette Hospital by Marlette EMS. The driver was believe to have been wearing her seatbelt and airbags did deploy.
Police say alcohol was a factor and charges will be forwarded to the prosecutor's office at the completion of the investigation.
The second reported crash took place at 3:05 p.m. Sanilac Central Dispatch received a call regarding a one-vehicle crash on Old-51 near Washington Road in Washington Township.
The investigation determined that a 24-year-old Croswell woman was traveling north on Old-51 and swerved to miss a deer.
Her vehicle left the roadway and entered the north ditch on Washington Road where it struck a culvert causing it to overturn.
The driver was wearing her seatbelt and airbags did deploy. Alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to police.
The driver was transported to McKenzie Hospital by Sanilac EMS for treatment of injuries.
