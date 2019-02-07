Sanitation collection has been suspended in Bay City on Feb. 7 and 8 due to weather issues.
The city has suspended service as an effort to keep residents and crews safe.
City officials are asking that you hold your refuse and recycling until your service day next week.
There will be no charges for excess trash, according to officials.
They are also asking residents that have put their receptacles on the curb, to remove them.
