You wouldn’t know it by looking at them, but one group of foster kids have a different story to tell than most kids that visit Santa.
“Oh, it’s totally different,” Mrs. Claus said.
“It is totally different. You realize, and I remind my own grandchildren, to always realize how lucky they are because what we consider a normal life, is far different,” Santa said.
The Christmastime gathering is hosted by Midland’s Department of Health and Human Services. Stephanie Flatt works there and helps to license foster homes.
“Just having fun, and being able to be comfortable, despite the circumstances that they’re in,” Flatt said.
The foster children can't be shown on camera, but they are there with their foster families, laughing and eating pizza.
Just being kids.
The children you do see are now with their forever family.
You likely recognize Santa and Mrs. Claus, too. They are guests on our 9 a.m. show, every year.
Being Santa runs in the family.
“I was very lucky. I had a wonderful mother and a grandpa that was big into Santa Claus. He sorta laid the groundwork for me,” Santa said.
“I’m a big Christmas fanatic. So, we were pretty well paired for that,” Mrs. Claus said.
Visits like this are some of their favorite, all season. They don’t have to be here, they want to be here.
“We all worry about getting everything ready; the beautiful home, the tree, the gifts, and all the celebrating. In some cases, they just don’t have that. So, we wanted to give a little bit of that to them,” Santa said.
These kids aren’t going home empty-handed either. That’s thanks to Bridgette Simons and a local Girl Scout troop. They buy for every child.
“It’s rewarding, yes. They just wanna be normal kids, too. They just want the same things that other kids want,” Simons said.
Stephanie says the need for foster homes right now is great. As long as you have the heart for it, almost anyone can offer that to a child in need of a safe, loving home.
“It can be a single individual, a married couple. It could be someone with no children, someone who has children already. It’s a very selfless person that decides to do this,” Flatt said.
For now, Santa and Mrs. Claus make these children smile. Some of which that don’t have a reason to, most days.
So, if he can’t give them a forever home for Christmas, he can deliver the next best thing, the gift of his time.
“If you live in an existence that isn’t that great, if they come to see Santa and Mrs. Claus, if we can give them five good minutes, maybe that’s the best five minutes of the Christmas season,” Santa said.
If you are interested in becoming a foster parent, through Midland County DHHS, or anywhere in Michigan, you can call: 1-855-MICHKIDS to get started.
You will be able to get all of your questions answered with the help of a foster care navigator, that has been through the process, themselves.
