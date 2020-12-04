Despite the pandemic, Santa Claus is still coming to town.
In fact, he’s been spending some of his free time helping families and bringing joy to kids in Freeland.
It’s at his new Santa House, where you can stop by to say hello and drop off your wish list in a COVID-friendly and free way.
“We need ho ho ho. We need happy. We need fun,” Santa Claus exclaimed to TV5. “I love doing it. I think I love it more than the kids do."
The Santa House is open from 5p.m. to 8 pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at 10976 W. Freeland Road.
“They can come by and go through the lane. Put your letter with your wish list on it to the North Pole,” Santa explained. “You’re going to get a return letter in the mailbox."
Just be sure you write a legible return address so Mrs. Claus can return a letter to you. Santa just wanted to provide a fun, safe space this holiday season. There was no better place to do it, then feet away from Tri-City Blinds.
The store is currently recovering from thousands of dollars of flood damage. The community also has felt the impact of a tumultuous year dominated by COVID-19. Santa knew there was a need for a fun, stress-free Christmas in the community.
“Santa and joy and Christmas is bigger than a flood. It’s bigger than COVID. It’s bigger than being laid off from your job. This is the one thing we still got to have,” he said.
While cars drop off wishlists to the North Pole in the drive-thru, Santa will be inside his Santa House. So far, visits from all the children have been a real treat.
“One big smile is worth the whole night,” Santa said.
The house is also dedicating a space to write down the names of lost loved ones in memoriam.
“We just want to uplift people this year, especially of all years,” Santa said.
To help Santa with his efforts to ensure Christmas goes off without a hitch, small businesses and community members have also pitched in with donations.
“Everybody is coming together that can, to help our friends in the community that can’t,” he continued.
It’s proof that celebrating the Christmas season can never be stopped or slowed.
“We’re going to get through this you guys. It’s not the end of the world. Ho ho ho,” Santa said. “Let’s stick together and have fun. Be kind. Love each other."
Tri-City Blinds is also assisting Santa with donations towards gifts for children in the community and to help provide a safe, fun space for families this holiday. If you’d like to help out, click here.
