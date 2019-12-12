Wait a minute, this is Bay City, not the North Pole. Yet Santa's still here full time...
“Ho ho ho Merry Christmas,” Santa said.
He's making a list and checking it twice but he’s ditching the North Pole for a place that still feels cold as ice!
Why Bay City, Santa Claus?
“For all the kids,” he said.
He's parking his sleigh on Mason Street in the city's south end and would you look at the decorations!
“I try to decorate it the best I can,” he said.
He's even got his own mailbox for all the children's letters that people can drop off.
And he tries to answer as many as possible.
If you do catch him outside, he’s bound to give you the proper greeting.
“Ho ho ho merry Christmas to you!”
If you want to visit Santa at his home on mason street in Bay City you can do so Thursdays through Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.