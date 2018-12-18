The Humane Society of Genesee County is hoping “Santa Dog” can help drum up support for other four-legged companions as they wait for their forever homes.
Carl Liepmann, creator of Santa Dog, was devastated when he saw a donation bin for pet supplies completely empty at a grocery store in California.
“I looked in the well and there was nothing there,” Liepmann said.
After buying some dog and cat food to donate, he was struck with an idea.
“I got to thinking about it and I thought, well what the heck. The reason that well is empty is it’s probably not even noticed anymore. It’s been sitting there so long, but if somebody was there with a dog it would attract attention,” Liepmann said.
That’s when he created Santa Dog, something the Flushing community takes very kindle to.
For the past 36 years, Santa Dog has been greeting shoppers at Bueche’s Food World in hopes of spreading some holiday cheer and raise funds for a good cause.
Liepmann said every cent raised is given to the Humane Society of Genesee County.
“This money goes for the odds and ends things that we would like to have. You know, the wish lists and for food and cleaning supplies,” Liepmann said.
He said by using his personal pups – Gunnar, Chip and Santa Dog himself, Birch – it allows him to connect with the community and give back.
“It makes me feel wonderful. That’s why I’m standing here again after 36 years,” Liepmann said.
Santa Dog and his reigndogs will be at Bueche’s Food World in Flushing every day until Dec. 23.
