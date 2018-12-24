Before Santa embarked on his annual Christmas flight around the world, he spent some time getting into shape in downtown Flint.
Dozens of furry friends and their festive humans gathered for the annual Santa Hats and Dog Walk.
Bells and barks filled the Flint Farmer’s Market as pets and their owners showed up in festive fashion.
“I love doing things with my dog, total addiction and I just like being out with all my friends that have a dog it’s just a lot of fun,” said Nikki Bixby.
Bixby was one of many who decided to spend their Christmas Eve walking around instead of lounging around all for the 4th annual Santa Hats and Dog Walk.
Although it was hosted by the German shepherd walkers, other dogs were welcomed too.
“We love it I mean we’re just teaching people that German shepherd walkers, other dogs were welcomed too,” Bixby said.
It’s been a yearly tradition for her and her dogs Boe and Zane. It gives them a chance to socialize with other dogs and to exercise while spreading some holiday cheer.
This year Santa is on sight keeping everything in order, making sure everyone is nice and not naughty.
“It’s a fun thing nobody’s out here trying to win a race this morning, it’s a bunch of walkers and runners fun runners just having a good time this morning,” George Gawthrop, an event organizer.
Santa is even busier than we thought, taking a break from delivering toys, to keep the holiday spirit alive and stay fit on Christmas Eve.
“It’s just a lot of fun, I mean everybody got their little hats on their all festive, it’s just I just love being out here,” Bixby said.
